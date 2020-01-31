To the editor:
Jan. 25 marked the 37th anniversary of my dad’s death. The day got me thinking about what he might think about the bizarre and troubling Trumpian era we find ourselves in today.
I know my father would be appalled by the corruption, incompetence and ignorance Donald J. Trump so personifies, and his cult-like followers so blindly and passionately embrace.
But 40 years ago my father thought Ronald Reagan’s election, and his subsequent imposition of supply-side economics on the nation, would likely be the two worst things to ever befall the United States. However, I suspect he would amend that if he were alive today and say Donald Trump’s election will likely stand as one of the worst things to have ever happened to America.
In the summer of 1981, after Reagan enacted his first round of unprecedented tax cuts for the rich, cuts that still lie at the heart of supply-side ideology today, my dad and I were flying up to Bar Harbor to pick up my mother. She had been staying at her sister’s summer house there.
As we cruised above the Maine coastline, my dad’s fanatically loyal West Highland white terrier in his lap, seemingly in control of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, my father provided me with a tutorial on supply-side economics.
The economic model, he explained, was little more than a shell game that sought to use the levers of government, primarily the tax code, to redistribute wealth in an almost exclusively upward direction. “Socialism for the already well to do,” he called it.
Ironically, my father stood to benefit from Reagan’s tax cuts, given his income. But he believed the long-term damage supply-side economics would do to less-well-off Americans, and to society more broadly, negated the value of any short-term financial benefits he might reap from those tax cuts.
The tax cuts were followed, almost immediately, by a massive increase in defense spending. My dad accurately predicted the combination of huge tax cuts for the rich, coupled with such a defense spending bender, would send the federal deficit into the stratosphere.
As Reginald, the Westie, kept the Cessna on course, my dad also accurately predicted the Republicans would soon be calling for major cuts in funding for education, medical research projects, public health initiatives, environmental protections, and even bedrock social safety net programs like Social Security and Medicare.
They would claim, my dad said, such cuts were necessary to maintain “fiscal responsibility.” They would never acknowledge, he said, that it was the Republicans’ own tax cuts for the rich, coupled with their defense spending binge, that sent the nation’s fiscal house into chaos in the first place.
I share all this about supply-side economics because the country is still living under that deeply flawed and unjust economic model today — 39 years after Ronald Reagan first foisted it upon us in 1981.
If Cape Anners want to see what the U.S. will likely look like in 10 years, if this year’s elections don’t bring to power people willing to fight for the kinds of social, economic and political reforms that are so desperately needed to roll back four decades of supply side economics, I suggest you look at Chile today.
Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger and University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman, with a lot of help from a murderous general named Augusto Pinochet, imposed supply-side economics on Chile nearly 10 full years before Reagan foisted the scam on us here in the United States. The results have been devastating for ordinary working, middle-class, and poor Chileans.
I can’t say for sure who my dad would be supporting in this year’s presidential election, but I know he would be supporting the candidate who is most willing to speak out and educate Americans about the dangers of allowing supply-side economics to go unchallenged for another 10 years.
Godspeed, Pop. I am kind of glad you are not here to see what has happened to the country you loved so much in the almost forty years since Reginald flew us up to Bar Harbor.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
