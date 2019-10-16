To the editor:
Gordon Baird did us a service in using the words “The fix is in” to describe not only the sacrifice of Fuller School to Mammon, but even to acknowledging the team of “vandals” who put the cosmetics on it for those of us who could not imagine how a building seemingly so serviceable and valuable could, one morning, appear with all its windows smashed out, and the next boarded up. Good work, Team Disintegration!
“The fix is in” is how we felt on Quarry Street as we entered the battle with the city to force a builder, Sam Avola, to keep his large duplex across from Hodgkins Cove to the by-right height of under 30 feet. Sam had not expected the pushback he was getting from neighbors. After one round of the struggle at City Hall, I bumped into him outside as he was lamenting the trouble he was having. “How’d you get into this in the first place, Sam?” I asked him, because I was sympathetic to his situation, even though I was causing it. “I don’t know!” he answered. “Everybody said it’d be a piece of cake.” “Who said it’d be a piece of cake?” of course I asked. “The city!” I didn’t want the burden of knowing his answer to the obvious next question, nor the vulnerability of it, so I didn’t ask, “Who in the city?” People fear getting on the wrong side of city officials who have so many means of retaliation.
So by the end of his second paragraph, Gordon was already back-pedaling, advising great care and caution in citizen efforts at public speech lest they run the risk of being sued for slander, which in fact was done about 10 years ago, by the city. That SLAPP suit that was thrown out of court. In fact, the weight of Gordon’s piece seemed to fall more to the side of encouraging letters to the editor, which letters, if truly challenging, rarely see the light of day; showing up in person to defend ordinances against the will and habit of some city boards; and generally giving one’s life over to civic vigilance. In return one might get three minutes of public speech every several weeks, or after standing in a long line of people waiting their turn to do so.
It would seem that Mary Lou Tierney’s request of the council that they exercise their legislative power by placing a moratorium on the doings of the ZBA while investigating the agency’s 95% approval of appeals for variances and special permits, and potential conflicts of interest and cover-ups is the cause of the grumblings about slander. But Mrs. Tierney’s “oral communications” are the most fastidiously documented, lucid, rational and irresistible that I’ve seen.
I have copies of Mrs. Tierney’s two communications to the City Council, as well as a summary of concerns developed in a meeting at her home by a group who has tangled with the fixers over the last few years, and I will be happy to share those with anyone who asks.
The council has fallen into the habit of trying to calm the natives with one-to-one conversations that suggest there might be quiet, private salves for our ill-temper. The natives are not happy with that approach, either, but want an open government in which many of the injuries borne by residents can be exposed to sunlight.
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester
