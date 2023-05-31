To the editor:
Driving in Gloucester (or trying to), with apologies to Dr. Seuss
You cannot go here.
You cannot go there.
You cannot go anywhere.
In all humility,
This work of utility
Causes driving futility!
No place to park
Til after dark!
‘Tis no lark!
The West End
Is closed again!
Will this road never mend?
Another detour?
What is this for?
I can’t take any more!
I need to go here!
I need to go there!
I need to go everywhere!
Sign said
"POLICE AHEAD."
I’m seeing red!
Take a left, take a right.
You might make it home tonight. . . .
But you cannot win this fight.
The city’s a mess!
I must confess
I cannot take the stress!
I’m going home,
No more to roam.
###
At least the police officers on the West End — one in particular — have been quite helpful. Much appreciated!
Sue Lovett
Gloucester