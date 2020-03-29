To the editor:
I have just listened to our president berating some states for not being ‘‘grateful’’ enough for the money and supplies they have received from his federal government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as if it were his money he has “given” them. Is there no one in his administration who can tell him that the money in the federal coffers is actually put there by the taxpayers in the states?
He also continues to refer to the billions of dollars the federal government “receives from China” from the tariffs he has imposed. Maybe the same folks can try to get it across to him that U..S importers and their customers, in these 50 states, actually pay those dollars into those federal coffers, not the Chinese.
It seems he either just doesn’t get it, or doesn’t want to. I don’t know which is worse.
Sara Wester
Gloucester
