To the editor:
Ever since Donald J. Trump burst upon the national political scene in 2011 with his bizarre charge that President Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, was actually born in Kenya and was not a United States citizen, people have wondered whether Trump’s white nationalist viewpoint was real or just a political shtick designed to fire up his base.
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 5:27 a.m., Trump settled the debate once and for all.
On that morning, President Trump unleashed a series of tweets, which are considered official presidential communications. As everyone knows by now, he attacked four members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He wrote:
“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly.... ....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... ....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”
He was referring to representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. These four women of color have been highly critical of Trump’s immigration policies.
Of course, Trump was factually wrong. Of the four, three were born in the United States. Only Omar was originally from Somalia, and she immigrated to the United States when she was a child and became a citizen at the age of seventeen.
But that hardly matters. What does matter is that these four members of the U.S. House of Representatives, like their 431 House colleagues, were duly and legally elected by their constituents. Their American citizenship is unquestioned. They have every right to serve in government.
It has taken eight years, but by his official pronouncement as President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has settled the issue: He is a racist, no better than David Duke, George Wallace, Strom Thurmond, or Lester Maddox.
The only remaining question is this: What will Trump’s enablers — a minority of voters — do in response? Will they try to explain away the obvious fact, or will they finally admit that yes, our president is a racist? As of this moment, our Republican brothers and sisters face a choice: to dodge, dissemble, and try to point the finger elsewhere; or to put our nation first and proclaim, “Yes, we elected a racist who is unfit to be president and must be removed from the White House as quickly as possible.”
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester
