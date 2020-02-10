To the editor:
The dismissal by President Trump of Lt. Col. Vindman marks a new level of vindictiveness and a new assault on public employees and truth-telling.
Remember that he was one of a few public employees who stood up to tell his story about Ukraine and become a witness for the House prosecution in the impeachment case against the president. We have known that the president has no respect for individuals and groups he dislikes or who represent institutions who have maintained their integrity.
Is he now turning against his own appointees and members of his government? Is there no one who can call him out who is not already in his sway? The record of the Justice Department in maintaining the” public” in public trust gives no reassurance. The lengths the president will go in distorting the political process and protecting himself is still to be discovered.
There is no protection in many states with autocratic rulers; how far do we have to go in testing this bit of history?
And we thought Nixon’s enemy list was bad?
Bill Jackson
Danvers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.