To the editor:
The notion that “our city is at a crossroads” sounds like tired rhetoric. But now, in June 2021, it is not. We are a city in trouble.
Gordon Baird’s column in the June 21 Gloucester Daily Times makes this all very clear. He is not exaggerating to be dramatic. He sees it for what it is. While the city sleeps, it crumbles, piece by piece.
What has allowed this to happen? What can we do about it?
We need to recognize that our leadership is weak, very weak. It does not follow any of the written plans and mandates that have been clearly prescribed for them. The current administration appears to have no consistent goals other than growth at all costs. Its board members are easily influenced and pushed around by developers.
Our zoning ordinances are ignored or misinterpreted. Special permits are not special anymore; they are the norm. As are variances and waivers. The concept of the cluster development has been turned upside down and is now the new model. Procedures are not consistently followed. Yes, our own building inspector has single-handedly destroyed a beautiful neighborhood with an ill-conceived project of his own. Didn’t that get your attention?
Consequently, our open space, the beautiful landscapes and the unique character of Gloucester itself is quickly disappearing. Once gone, they will not return. The developable spaces of Gloucester are being eaten up by developers and home builders from both in and outside our city. The city is vulnerable to shoddy and random development.
Neighborhoods have spent enormous amounts of money fighting issues that should never be a fight to begin with. They are only defending common sense and the law. In West Gloucester alone, tens of thousand of dollars have been spent by concerned citizens to fight numerous horrendous interpretations of our ordinances. It is wrong that we have to defend ourselves against our own city, but we have no choice.
There are ways to stop this onslaught, but it won’t be easy:
Contact the mayor. Let her know directly and in no uncertain terms how concerned you are. Ask her about her vision for the city. You have the power of the vote if you don’t like her vision.
Your ward councilors are instrumental in what happens in the city. Get clear statements from the incumbents and candidates about what they want their city to look like. Then get out and vote.
Fight to make changes in our ordinances. Specifically, we have to fix the blasting ordinance (there is none!) and rewrite the cluster ordinance. We do have the support of a few city councilors -- but not enough -- to make these changes. These changes are critical to saving Gloucester.
Read the Comprehensive Plan for Gloucester and the three other studies that were done for the city at our expense, and are supposed to be our guides. If you would like a condensed, readable summary of these plans, I would be pleased to send them to you. You will be shocked.
Be vocal. Let your ward councilor know your fears. Only a few voices speaking out doesn’t work. Many voices can make the difference. The shuttering of the firing range - so badly conceived - was an excellent example of an entire neighborhood speaking out.
This is our city and we have to protect it. Regrettably, most of our incumbent officials are not going to help us.
Dennis McGurk