To the editor:
Regarding March 29 story, “Rockport fire captain appointed to Board of Fire Engineers,” there is actually a fire engineering profession, referred to as fire protection engineers in the United States and fire safety engineers in most other countries.
To become a fire engineer, you normally obtain a bachelor’s of science degree in engineering and then a master’s degree in fire protection/safety engineering, e.g. from Worcester Polytechnic. Then, graduates in the United States would take two specialized exams to become registered professional engineers in fire protection engineering.
This profession really began in the late 1960s when I began a research career to understand destructive fires, how to detect them, how to control them and how to prevent damage in the absence of fire control. Based on results from such research programs in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan, the fire engineering profession now has the tools to design fire safety systems for large or complex structures that could not have been built economically using conventional fire codes that contain only prescriptive requirements. Among these tools are computational models that allow fire engineers to predict both fire behavior under different circumstances and also human behavior during a fire under challenging visibility and smoke conditions. We all benefit from the design work and product evaluation performed by the men and women in this relatively new engineering profession.
Ron Alpert
Fellow, Society of Fire Protection Engineers
Rockport