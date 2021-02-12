To the editor:
I am not making this up -- politicians are increasingly worried about being killed by someone.
U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, spoke out last month saying he’s afraid of being killed. He is a Republican who recently became a member of Congress and voted to impeach the President, something that does not win him favor among Republicans. For most Republicans, the rule is still to avoid displeasing Trump. The reason seems to be simple fear of being named by Trump. Who won and who lost the 2020 election? Yet who is still in control of Congress ... is it the Republicans? Perhaps as many as 150 have not formally accepted the new president.
Many or most still cling to the notion that the election was rigged and that Trump won. If we can’t agree on that what hope is there for a new government, for the president to make meaningful changes or even get his cabinet choices seated? Politicians regardless of party are now not simply in Congress, they are on the frontline of those seeking to carry on the government. How will this affect those chosen by Biden to serve in government?
Can the advance to greater lawlessness be halted?
William Jackson
Danvers