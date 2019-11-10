To the editor:
Finally, the scientific community has admitted that a primary driver of global warming/climate change is the exponential growth of human populations.
A short Nov. 2 article from Bloomberg News mentions efforts made by the scientific community after the 1972 oil crisis to curb global warming. Their efforts were stymied by the fossil fuel industry, politics and the prioritization of economic growth over planetary health. Now, decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another much more urgent alarm. More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy — there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet.
In the ’80s the Natural Resources Defense Council initiated a fundraising campaign for population control and I traveled to New York City to hear what they had to say. There was a fine exposition with lots of statistics and I left with some hope that the issue would get some publicity at least. But the idea did not go down well. Curbing population suggested a curbing of growth and growth is good. The Defense Council’s campaign became an appeal for livable cities.
As long as growth remains the measure of global national and local prosperity, there is no way the ongoing depletion of natural resources on which all life depends can be halted. We are just beginning to see what happens when there is not enough for all.
Noel Mann
Gloucester
