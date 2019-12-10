To the editor:
On Dec. 9 the Gloucester Daily Times printed a letter to the editor (”Hearings are the start of a coup attempt”) from a Gloucester resident I will not name so as not to reinforce or gratify the efforts of an individual who endangers our community by posting inflammatory, irresponsible and grossly inaccurate opinions (despite being protected by the First Amendment).
The writer suggests that the impeachment process directed at Donald Trump is akin to a coup d’etat. He apparently does not understand that a coup d’etat is the quick, illegal or military removal of a legitimate government. The impeachment of Trump is neither quick nor illegal, and does not involve the military. The writer should be informed that should Trump ultimately be removed from office (extremely unlikely), the Democrats do not assume the presidency, Michael Pence does. The writer’s suggestion that the Democrats backup plan is a military intervention, “forcible takeover is secretly next on the agenda,” is grossly irresponsible.
The letter writer suggests that “academic elitists” are behind the impeachment process. I find it funny that only in Trump’s America is being smart a bad thing.
The process unfolding now is an example of our freedoms, not a restriction of them. Nothing will be taken from any of us. As a final point, the writer suggests that Trump was elected by a majority of Americans. Check the stats — he lost by more than 2 million votes.
John DeQuardo
Beulah, Colorado
