To the editor,
Don’t throw it away!
For one thing, where is away? Your trash can? The transfer station? Where does it go from there?
Since we may not be so sure, perhaps it is better not to throw so much away. There appears to be some weighty waste sources:
Clothing. Do you throw old clothes away or send them to be reused by a charity or second-hand store or passed on to relatives and friends?
Household goods. Do you fix them or throw them away?
Electronics. Can they be recycled?
The list can be long, but does it have to be that way?
When you buy new things, look at the long-term use. Good quality can be cheaper in the long run, work better and last longer. Fewer things can make life easier on you with less maintenance. More things to store can cause clutter and a headache to care for. Have you ever said to yourself “where did I put it?” The clutter problem can also become a problem for the recipients of presents.
Here are some holiday shopping tips for space-saving and waste reduction:
Buy or make consumable items such as food (fruit, nuts, preserves, cookies), soaps, candles. tickets to movies and shows, restaurants, memberships to worthy causes.
Buy re-usable items such as books and magazine subscriptions that can be passed on to friends and relatives.
Buy good quality hardware that can be used by many people over many years.
Buy clothes that can be handed down (or up? I have received used clothes from children and grandchildren – how lucky I am!).
Happy Holidays!
Eva Korpi,
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.