To the editor:
On behalf of the Rockport Board of Selectmen and town administrator, I would like to extend our best wishes to the middle school student who was severely injured in school Monday morning. I know the entire community of Rockport and beyond will be keeping her and her family in our prayers.
The true spirit of Rockport showed itself clearly and vividly on Monday morning. Our public safety personnel responded to the Rockport Public Schools rapidly and our school administration took swift action to ensure the safety of all students — always the number one priority. A heartfelt thank you to those folks in public safety for a job well done and the school staff and our exceptional students for carrying on with teaching and learning while working to process this terrible event that took place in our school. We are so blessed to live in Rockport and be part of such a caring and supportive community.
Paul F. Murphy
Chairman
Rockport Board of Selectmen
