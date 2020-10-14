To the editor:
If you haven’t read the article in the Oct. 10 Gloucester Daily Times (”O’Maley student requests ‘diversity of thought’ training after teacher belittles him for political view”), I suggest you read and re-read it until it sinks in. What’s happening is student bullying and humiliation at its highest level, by teachers and staff. First Amendment rights are being denied and our children are being told to shut up and stay in line.
Time was, students were encouraged to be individuals, to engage in creative thought. Not today! Agree with the program or face the wrath of your peers and teachers. Express an independent or alternative viewpoint and be placed in the corner while being heckled by your classmates.
It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, or an independent, child or adult; the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution insures the freedom to say what you believe, to think as you wish and to practice what you hold dear without fear of retribution.
The Cody family exhibited tremendous restraint by asking for “diversity of thought” training for those teaching professionals involved. That’s not even a slap on the wrist for something that has been tolerated for years. The principal, the superintendent, the School Committee, and the teachers union must be held accountable and the offending parties should be removed from interacting with our children. Only then will the message that this is practice is no longer acceptable. Bullying and humiliation will continue at all levels unless it is eradicated from the top down.
Glen Bresnahan
Gloucester