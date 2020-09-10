To the editor:
It was with pride and an enormous degree of awe that I helped my wife and her fellow members of the Gloucester Committee for the Arts hang pictures of Gloucester’s World War II service member heroes. Their pictures were taken by Jason Grow and they are proudly displayed in City Hall and the Veterans Service Center. To say that I am angered by Donald Trump’s statements describing those who have served as “losers and suckers” is an understatement. Please do not allow this president to denigrate the men and women who put their lives on the line for our country. Please do not let these statements escape your thoughts as you vote on Nov. 3. Trump is not fit to be a commander-in-chief!
As one who has proudly served my country, I am furious over the president holding me out to my children and grandchildren as a “loser and sucker.” I will never forget -- nor should you!
Harry R. Hoglander
Lt. Colonel, USAF (Ret.)
Gloucester