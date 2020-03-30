To the editor:
Due to the HIPPA federal regulations regarding privacy, our public officials are not allowed to divulge the names of Coronavirus victims, unless you have had direct contact with that person for 15 minutes. In that case a pubic health nurse is supposed to get in touch with you (provided, of course, the sick person finds your 15 minutes memorable enough to mention you). This HIPPA regulation, designed primarily to protect AIDS victims, needs to be revisited and exceptions made for the coronavirus, which does not require 15 minutes of face-to-face to infect someone.
When I was a child, if a person got scarlet fever, a large sign was posted on his door so stating by the local department of public health. And, boy, was that effective!
So, as our health department has its hands tied, if I get COVID-19, I plan to put the sign on my door myself. And I will announce it on Facebook and by email. I hope others will take similar steps to warn and protect neighbors and friends and delivery persons, as a work-around the present HIPPA regulations.
Carol Rowe
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.