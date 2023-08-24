Letter: Thoughts on friendship, democracy

To the editor:
At 76 years old, I walk Stacy Boulevard along Gloucester Harbor at least twice a week, frequently continuing on up through Ravenswood Park (my longest walk is 6 miles round-trip). I've never made a single walk without meeting and interacting with nice and interesting people from all over both our country and the world.
This past Saturday was no exception — it was also the day of the annual Fishermen's Memorial Service at the Fishermen's Memorial on Stacy Boulevard. Returning from Ravenswood Park, on the spur of the moment, I decided to climb to the top of Tablet Rock, accessed from the rear, in Stage Fort Park, which I hadn't done in more than 25 years! It's awesome to look down from there onto the sacred and hallowed ground, where democracy began in America with the establishment of the the first permanent settlement of the Massachusetts Bay Colony on that field in 1623 — 400 years ago this year (see the inscription on the tablet installed on the rock in 1907).
I met a young boy up there on Saturday: 11-year-old Islam, whose parents emigrated from Algeria. I told him that both my parents had served there in the U.S. Army in World War II, helping end the Nazi regime's takeover of the country. Then we both took pictures of each other, feeling inspired by our mutual sharing of thoughts on the value of intercultural friendship.
As I tell you this story, I'm confident that I can say not a single Washington, D.C., Republican politician (especially Donald Trump) has ever walked that hallowed ground, giving any thought to our history, and how far — thanks to Donald H. Trump and the Republican Party — we've strayed from our democratic principles, first established on that field, 400 years ago this year. How sad.
Alan MacMillan
Rockport