I have been dismayed at the vitriol of our senator as she attacks Mr. Bloomberg week after week — there is something more here than meets the eye. It cannot simply be that she dislikes billionaires — it is as though she has a personal issue with him.
Whatever Mr. Bloomberg may have done in the past — I do not argue that he is Simon pure — his many acts of philanthropy and good works across racial and party lines do not deserve the vituperation he is getting from the Harvard professor. He has amply apologized for his missteps and has even taken action to reverse some of what he has done. Mr. Bloomberg had a hugely positive effect in New York City, being elected three times and managing New York through some hard financial and social periods. New Yorkers do not tolerate “bad guys” easily, so he obviously had the approval of a serious majority of its citizens — not once but three times.
And yet Sen. Warren persisted in the two most recent debates on trying to humiliate a basically very good, very successful man. Now, we recognize that politics is often messy and nasty. But we Democrats are out to replace the ultra-nasty, humiliation-inducing, incompetent Donald Trump – why on earth would we try to elect someone who is in Trump’s image. If Senator Warren has not mastered the fine art of civility in political discourse, I suggest she look hard at her behavior. I for one cannot vote for such a politician as she.
Further, we have alternatives. Former Vice President Biden has both ability and equanimity, and he is my preferred candidate. Sen. Sanders is too rabid for my taste, and some of his ideas too extreme, though he is also a basically good man. The race ought to be, in my opinion, between Biden and Sanders. Mr. Buttigieg is smart and slick as can be but lacks experience; Sen. Klobuchar is clear-headed but not really a proven vote-getter of major proportions; Mr. Steyer has no place in this pantheon.
I shall vote for the former vice president because he is a respected figure nationally and internationally, he promises to restore calm and order to the political processes of this country, and yet he is strong enough to go head to head with the current White House occupant and to give as good as he gets, which we also need. As for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, our own, I suggest she return to Cambridge and think on her own misdeeds in this campaign.
Arthur D. Bloom
Gloucester
