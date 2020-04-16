To the editor:
The news about the St. Peter’s Fiesta (“COVID-19 plan made for Fiesta,” April 15) does not surprise me at all in our present situation but I have a thought:
I have only missed one Fiesta in my whole life because I had to work. I still find joy with every Fiesta and look forward to it every year. You see people you haven’t seen and you reconnect with family and friends.
I have relatives who live on the Fort and their home was “Fiesta central!” I would like to see the Fiesta go back to a time where it was less carnival and more about the celebration of our fishing industry and the people who make Gloucester what it is!
Let’s go back more to local vendors serving samansies, real food like the “Cannoli Girls” and Ambie’s sausage! Continue the sports and the greasy pole, and incorporate more kid-friendly activities and games. Display the history of Fiesta, like the display showing greasy pole winners and events that occurred. The display photos over the years of the remarkable history and purpose of how it all began.
I am not saying get rid of the carnival rides because they are fun. I am just saying make it simpler and go back to simpler times.
The year 2020 should be more reflective and we need to take the time to appreciate all we have. We need to take the time to assess what is important, family, friends and our health.
Kathryn Asaro
Gloucester
