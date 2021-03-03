To the editor:
So now some Trump supporter in Rockport has posted a large sign, with an obscenity on it, against our president.
And he has the right to post it, because it’s “free speech.”
Rockport tries to be a nice little town that welcomes visitors. Mothers generally try to teach their kids to be polite and never to use dirty words.
We have recently had a president who set an example of crudity, insult and rudeness in his daily outbursts, and he seems to have given all of us permission to say whatever we want, dirty or not. And of course, our kids have picked up all of that.
Isn’t it time for adults to clean up the signs?
Sam Coulbourn
Rockport