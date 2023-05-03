To the editor:
The recent letter to the editor titled “April Fools Article N Vote No” (Times, March 24) provided a best practice path forward for Rockport to embrace and begin to preserve Bearskin Neck.
Rockport voters, by voting "No to Article N," elected to support and defend Bearskin Neck. It is disappointing that the five-member Select Board waited until one hour before Annual Town Meeting to oppose the Planning Board’s Article N. The Select Board should publish its stances on articles at the same date the warrant is posted, or earlier, and provide a brief explanation why members support, oppose, or possess no opinion on each article.
The foresight and commitment demonstrated by the Town of Scituate Officials over the past 27 years provides a solid road map for Rockport, but only if Rockport town officials stop studying and start doing.
We visited the Scituate town website from the link provided by the Times and discovered another best practice. The Scituate town administrator, on behalf of the Scituate Select Board, annually publishes a Scituate Grant Report Card. This publication highlights grants pursued by Scituate town leaders through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state, including the Seaport Economic Advisory Council, and other grants from Plymouth County.
To peruse the one-page “Grant Report Card” document summarizing the impressive grant awards received by Scituate from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, please visit the Scituate Town Administrator page via this link, https://www.scituatema.gov/town-administrator/pages/grants-received.
You will read that Scituate received over $11 million in grants (additional Scituate town revenue) in 2022. Scituate separates the COVID-19 grants and does not include education grants so as to not inflate its true revenue-generating accomplishments. Many municipalities publish grant report cards.
Great leaders understand that whatever is measured becomes an important priority and passion for every organization. Municipalities are no different.
If the amount of increased revenue won via federal, state and other grants is reported annually by Rockport’s board and town administrator, then increasing revenue through available federal, state and other county grants will become important to town officials, employees, and volunteers alike.
Rockport’s Select Board decided in 2017 to hire a grant writer. Six years have passed by and the grant writer position has never been filled. This inaction sends a clear message to all Rockport residents that town officials do not yet approach the pursuit of federal, state, and other available grants with a needed sense of urgency.
An annual grant report card was recommended to the Rockport selectmen in March 2017. Unfortunately, they have not acted yet. While it would be unreasonable to expect every great idea to benefit Rockport to be invented by town officials, it is equally unreasonable when town officials do not embrace and adopt a best practice that serves Rockport.
Jon Gray
Rockport