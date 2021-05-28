To the editor:
Here in Massachusetts, we waste countless hours stuck in traffic. It’s the worst region for gridlock nationwide.
As people start to return to our offices and workplaces, we’re reminded of this nightmare.But it doesn’t have to be this way.
High-speed rail is faster, cleaner, and cheaper than driving or flying, so why haven’t we done it yet? We’re one of the only developed nations without a high-speed rail network. I’ve seen the benefits from high-speed rail in Japan, and it’s like looking into the future.
Gone are the stressful bumper-to-bumper commutes. Instead, you sit back, plug in a podcast or open up a book, and relax as your hour-long drive is replaced with a 15-minute trip.
The Biden administration is set to move on infrastructure, and this is our moment. I urge our administration, our members of congress, and our senators to back Rep. Seth Moulton’s American High Speed Rail Act. We’ll create thousands of jobs when they’re needed most, and we’ll be able to get to our jobs quicker and on time.
Kirstin Elaine Martin
Gloucester