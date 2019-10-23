To the editor:
This letter concerns Oct. 12 article about fishing bycatch (”Fishing rules don’t match industry realities”). Thank God for state Sen. Bruce Tarr’s comments that fishermen shouldn’t be dumping cod overboard to die in order for them to get to the fish they can keep. “The rules don’t reflect the practical reality of the groundfishing,” Tarr said. “We ought to acknowledge the fact that oftentimes the groundfish swim together. If we look at it more as a complex rather than as one stock at a time, then I think we could be more effective at what we’re all trying to do.”
In December of 2013, I wrote to John Bullard at NOAA about the absurdity of the bycatch policy. Three years before, I saw a documentary where the fishermen had to throw overboard to die at least half of their catch, rather than be able to give the bycatch to the needy. In 2013, nine fisheries in the U.S. were responsible for more than half of all reported bycatch (40% of global bycatch – 63 billion pounds annually). Three of these fisheries were in New England. This is an obscene amount of dead fish! For what? Vito Giacalone in 2013 submitted to NOAA a breakdown of all the species in an effort to get rid of the bycatch policy which NOAA didn’t even acknowledge.
I thought that Edward Barrett of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership had two good points in the Oct. 12 article. The first is that the industry quotas have been drastically cut (especially cod), and that there are far fewer fishing vessels out in the ocean. Meanwhile, the numbers NOAA are using are a year and a half old and wrong. And second, what he said about all the treated sewage being pumped into the ocean by the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority along with discharges from other sewage outfall pipes along the coast are contributing to “events” that are causing fish populations to move. “Fish have tails. If they are not comfortable in one area, they will just go to the next area.”
In this month’s Fishermen’s Voice, there is an article about aquaculture (fish farms) and salmon escapees detected in the Bay of Fundy. At Saint George in New Brunswick, the Atlantic Salmon Federation researchers intercepted and removed 53 large fish-farmed salmon that were attempting to enter the Magaguadavic River fishway. The surge of escaped large salmon follows a known incident on Aug. 20 at the Cooke Aquaculture site near Deer Island of 2,500 escaped large salmon that were being transferred from a net pen to a well-boat for treatment of an infestation of sea lice. (Farm-raised salmon have a big problem with sea-lice infestation.) The aquaculture companies are only required to report escapee “events” when employees believe more than 100 escaped fish have been lost. Those reports are then treated as confidential and only released with the consent of the companies. These “events” produce mal-adapted offspring that contribute to population collapse. As a result, Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans has declared the fish farm industry a marine threat of “high concern” to wild Atlantic salmon populations. Cooke Aquaculture is the same company that had pens breakup two winters in a row in Jordan’s Bay, Nova Scotia (August 2014 and April 2015). This is the same Cooke Aquaculture that Denmark has decided not to allow any more open-pen fish farms there, and the same firm that was kicked out of Washington State for its practices. Cooke Aquaculture is destroying Nova Scotia’s pristine harbors with its promotion of an outdated and polluting (fish waste, antibiotics, toxins, and sea lice) industry that threatens people’s current livelihoods, the environment and the people’s futures. These escaped fish are a serious threat to wild fish, especially if the offspring collapse that fishery.
In view of this increasing threat to our existing wild species, I said it in 2013 and I’m saying it now: It is way past time for NOAA to adjust the bycatch rules from single species to a complex approach, whereby a well-regulated amount of all fish can be caught and kept. The fishermen should be able to keep everything they catch and not be told to dump half of their catch to die overboard. You’ve got to hand it to Sen. Tarr for actually listening to the fishermen and hearing their concerns.
Sue Waller
Rockport
