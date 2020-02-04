To the editor:
I’m strongly in favor of the proposed new consolidated elementary school that’s being planned for the Veterans school site.
Gloucester is approaching its 400th birthday. We’re one of the oldest cities in America! It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that our worn out and outdated elementary schools must be replaced.
The opponents of this important project will attempt to tell you that small elementary schools are better than large ones. Don’t believe them. Eleven of the 20 highest-ranked public elementary schools in Massachusetts have more than 400 students attending them each day (according to www.niche.com, a leading online resource for ranking and rating all types of educational programs). Opponents will tell you the traffic associated with the new school will be far worse than the traffic that exists now. This isn’t necessarily true. Kids don’t drive, parents do. With buses bringing more children to the new school each day and an improved network of site roads and parking lots traffic, flow may well improve. The opposition will tell you open space will be lost. Not true. With the decision to dedicate the East Gloucester School as a park, the city actually stands to gain open space as a result of this project.
Opponents insist it’s disrespectful to a “veteran son“ and unfair to a softball league to take away the Mattos softball field with its new lights. Not necessarily. Naming the new school the “Mattos School” — the one thing the Mattos family asked the city to do when the vets school was dedicated in the ’50s — would be a wonderful way for the city to finally convey a high and lasting honor to Pvt. Mattos. And moving the lights to the high school softball field and guaranteeing the Cape Ann Women’s Softball league use of that field in perpetuity would ensure their league could play on and it would allow the high school softball team to play night games.
I am urging the City Council to please vote yes and deliver a new 21st century school for Gloucester. Don’t listen to the naysayers. It’s time to invest in our future.
Larry Oaks
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.