To the editor:
On Monday, Sept. 23 there will be a Special Town Meeting in Essex to consider a single article – an article to approve funding for the construction of a new public safety building.
I urge all Essex residents to attend this meeting – it is pivotal. We’ve traveled a long and winding road to reach this point. It’s the point where we are a single Town Meeting vote away from finally moving forward and building the new station that our firemen and policemen – and the town in general – deserve. This is a project that has been under study for more than 30 years, with a committee dedicated to it working for more than 10 years.
The current station is deficient in too many ways to list here. It poses health and safety risks to our first responders, which in turn poses risks to residents who rely on or may need to call for their services. It is, bottom line, a liability to the town. It is non-compliant with so many state-mandated safety standards, and funding more work on the building would be, very literally, throwing good money after bad.
The fire and police departments have been working closely with the project architect and owner’s project manager, along with the Town Building Committee and Board of Selectmen for more than a year on this project. After an exhaustive search for suitable sites, the John Wise Avenue site was selected by Town Meeting last February.
Since then the proposed station has been fully designed and represents the collective efforts of many department members and town representatives. The design is tailored to be appropriate for our small town and still provide the departments and residents the features and services they need.
Please come to the Special Town Meeting this coming Monday, Sept. 23 and show your support for our first responders with your vote to fund the construction of this essential building. It is time to move this long-overdue project forward.
Lisa O’Donnell
Chair, Town Building Committee
Essex
