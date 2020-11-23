To the editor:
Shortly there will be a budget passed by the Massachusetts Legislature. The legislators will then have the choice of ending the session or taking up other important bills that were advanced when the current session was extended in July. One is the Medical Aid in Dying bill.
It is clear now that the pandemic has tragically demonstrated that terminally ill Massachusetts residents need access to all end-of-life care options, including medical aid in dying, to peacefully end unbearable suffering. In fact, 70% of Massachusetts residents want access to this compassionate care option.
Citizens should email their legislators today and urge them to pass the Massachusetts End of Life Options Act (H.4782/S.2745) in 2020. For terminally ill Massachusetts residents, there is no time to spare.
Charles Francis
Rockport