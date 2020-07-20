To the editor:
Although facial coverings are required in Massachusetts in all public places where social distancing cannot be maintained, one continues to observe increasing numbers of maskless people out and about in Gloucester, especially on the Boulevard or downtown where folks congregate and pass within inches of each other on city sidewalks.
In order to minimize both the spread of coronavirus as well as confrontations between masked and unmasked persons, it is time for Gloucester to more aggressively adopt a policy of “compliance assistance” that has been implemented in many other cities and towns in Massachusetts. This includes more widespread signage and education on the importance of facial covering, and community policing that informs unmasked persons (who may be unaware tourists) of the state requirement, handing out masks where needed, up to and including issuing citations to those who refuse to comply.
Those who claim they “can’t wear” masks either must take personal responsibility for more stringent social distancing, such as avoiding crowded sidewalks, or wear a looser covering such as a scarf or bandanna or a face shield. At this highly fraught moment in time, one’s “personal liberty” simply cannot extend to the right to physically assault others with potentially infectious respiratory droplets; we must all step up to do what’s necessary to curb the spread of covid-19 in our community.
Donna Lardiere
Gloucester