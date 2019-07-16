To the editor:
When reading the July 12 article “Forcing addicts into treatment draws criticism,” I struggled to get past the headline, because of one divisive, difficult word — “addicts.”
The language we use when talking about complicated social issues such as the opioid crisis and other mental and behavioral health challenges is important. Using terms like “addicts” creates a barrier between “us” and “them,” as if these individuals are not people like you and me, but belong to some other class of humans. It reinforces a negative misconception that people suffering from this condition.
A report by a group of opiate, recovery and wellness experts and service providers in Ohio (”Language First Team: Words Matter to Reduce Stigma”), argues that continued use of this terminology means many people who suffer from these chronic medical conditions are not thought of in the same way as people with chronic physical health conditions.
This isn’t some PC crusade, but a basic question of how we think about and talk about our friends, neighbors and family members, and how we can consider the words we use as part of the process of healing.
I understand that space and time concerns, as well as readers’ short attention spans, means that “addict” represents an easy shorthand, but just because it is difficult it does not mean we shouldn’t at least try to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and be part of the solution, not reinforce unhelpful misconceptions.
Joe McEvoy
Gloucester
