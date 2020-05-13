To the editor:
I listened to and appreciated Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s recent update. She mentioned Nurses’ Appreciation Week and thanked them. (As she should.) She thanked all front line workers. (As she should.)
She did NOT mention Teacher Appreciation Week. She did not thank teachers. It’s disappointing. Addressing the public directly about all teachers do would go a long way to show support. Teachers are doing more than just making sure students learn their ABC’s.
We are teachers, mentors, guides, counselors, food-delivery workers.
We deliver chromebooks, chargers and paper packets.
We make check-ins and are helpline workers - responding to kids and families at all times.
We long to hold their hands as family members lose their jobs and as, sadly, some get sick or die.
We help the older ones balance the demands of suddenly becoming a wage earner in the household, working 40 hours, and doing school work.
We teach them through a computer -- not just the lessons, but also etiquette, laughing with them over the mishaps and interruptions of remote learning.
We let them cry and complain over the frustrations of an interrupted school experience, not being with friends, missing just being kids.
We reach out to every child in our schools somehow -- supporting them and their families in so many ways.
We are doing most of this isolated in our own homes, by ourselves or taking care of families.
We do this because we love our students.
We teach them we are in this together.
We miss our students.
Cynthia Mochowski
Gloucester