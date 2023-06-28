To the editor:
On the day former President Donald Trump reported to a Miami courtroom, the House Committee reported that the FBI had alleged evidence that Joe Biden had taken a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian gas giant Burisma.
ABC, NBC, CBS reported a total of 291 minutes on Trump, zero minutes on Joe Biden.
A blind person can see what is happening across the media.
The Gloucester Daily Times also fall into this same storyline. Everyday the Times runs such a one-sided narrative against Republican voters. Does the Times not have responsibility to respect and honestly report both sides equally?
May I suggest the Times look into its reporting's clear bias and clean it up.
Report both sides. If not, the Times is not a paper worth reading.
Paul J. Halloran,
Gloucester