To the editor:

On the day former President Donald Trump reported to a Miami courtroom, the House Committee reported that the FBI had alleged evidence that Joe Biden had taken a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian gas giant Burisma

ABC, NBC, CBS reported a total of 291 minutes on Trump, zero minutes on Joe Biden.

A blind person can see what is happening across the media.

The Gloucester Daily Times also fall into this same storyline. Everyday the Times runs such a one-sided narrative against Republican voters. Does the Times not have responsibility to respect and honestly report both sides equally?

May I suggest the Times look into its reporting's clear bias and clean it up.

Report both sides. If not, the Times is not a paper worth reading.

Paul J. Halloran, 

Gloucester

