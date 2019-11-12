To the editor:
Regarding police notes from Nov. 5, the item printed in the Gloucester Daily Times included information about an individual arrested for disturbance of the peace and assault on a police officer. The article included information that neither served the public’s right to know nor the Gloucester police’s need to explain what occurred, but rather was intended to humiliate the individual under arrest. The public deserves better comportment from the police department and more thoughtful and respectful editing from the Times.
James Reed
Rockport
