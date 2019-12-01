To the editor:
A tip of the hat and a round of applause to Ray Lamont upon his well-earned retirement from the Gloucester Daily Times.
Notably, on his last day he was hardly sitting back. Instead, he delivered us two more important stories — about how small businesses sustain Cape Ann’s economic health, and how an alert resident and professional firefighters quickly stopped an Elwell Street house fire with minimal harm.
Yet another day well done, Ray. Your city thanks you for your service and wishes you the very best.
Jerry Ackerman
Gloucester
