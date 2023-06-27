To the editor,
Throughout the world, attention was focused on the missing Titan submersible with five people aboard. Search missions came from many countries as time ran out. We were made painfully aware of how many hours are left for them to survive this unthinkable situation. We can’t imagine how horrific the ending for those trapped in the deep sea.
This was a chosen adventure, a risky trip that cost hundreds of thousands to view wreckage of the Titanic.
It is no doubt a terrible tragedy.
But I also can’t help but think of the thousands of sad, desperate people fleeing their countries in hope of of a better life. who have perished time and time again, when their overcrowded boats capsized. These are nameless, faceless people known only as migrants. Their deaths receive maybe a headline and then undoubtedly a turn of the page.
Again, an unimaginable dying — succumbing to the sea.
I wonder why these lives — each unique and valuable receive so little attention. Maybe the scope of it is to hard to absorb.
But it just seems we need to recognize in some way, that all lives are valuable and these tragedies are linked to our shared humanity. Each life so very precious.
Eileen Mueller
Rockport