To the editor:
As we share Valentine’s Day cards, buy chocolates and reach out to loved ones in the midst of this long and arduous pandemic, please take a minute to remember those whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence – abuse that is pernicious and dangerously disguised as love. For the past several years, the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse, along with its community partners, has marked Valentine’s Day by participating in One Billion Rising, a global action that brings attention to violence against women and girls. In 2021, this annual event has been cancelled due to safety precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus.
In these ongoing and unprecedented circumstances, people continue to be trapped in abusive situations. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, domestic violence hotlines expected a surge in calls as the pandemic began, but instead, calls dropped by 50%.
If you live in a violent home, stay-at-home orders can become life threatening. It is difficult to call a hotline when you are never alone, when you are threatened and fearful, often denied access to bank accounts or car keys. It feels like there is no escape. A pandemic within a pandemic. Many children are not in school, friends and family members are isolated, and there are fewer eyes on a potentially dangerous situation.
Over the past several months, calls have increased dramatically, and the critical nature of each case is on the rise. Now more than ever, we can and will provide support for those who need our help. It is impossible to overstate the courage and resilience of abuse survivors, but they need us. As a community we are a bridge to safety. Gloucester has the heart and the grit to make a difference. Let us embrace the African concept of Ubuntu, Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu, the divine spark of goodness inherent within each being.
We are of common humanity. I am safe only when you are.
This is the essence of being human.
Gloucester continues to be a model for its comprehensive and integrated response to survivors. For 25 years, HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) has had a strong presence in our community, partnering with the city, service providers, agencies, concerned residents and the Coalition to offer services based on the needs of abuse victims and survivors.
HAWC's hotline number is 800-547-1649.
This year, the Coalition is offering a love letter to the city. We will be printing and distributing a card expressly created to remind everyone about the resources available to those who are struggling with domestic abuse or sexual assault. Look for it, share it.
Spread the love.
Nicole Richon Schoel
Gloucester