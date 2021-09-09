To the editor:
How is it that Mr. Rauseo says that the stop-work order for the Tool Company seawall was dismissed in 2018, and how did he never pay the Town and State the fines he owed (”Tool Company developer seeks permits to raise Pigeon Cove seawall,” Sept. 2)? He willfully and blatantly broke the law three times and continued to build the seawall – pouring concrete on the granite seawall – even though he was permanently prohibited from illegally working in wetlands and tidelands. He was also fined $10,000 in June 2019 by Attorney General Martha Healey. Also, Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler in September 2018 agreed with the AG’s office that Rauseo’s actions violated the state’s wetland act and waterways act as well as multiple orders from the town of Rockport and the state Department of Environmental Protection to seize the illegal work at the property.
This arrogance has been going on for a while now. I remember writing in 2013 the frustration of two meetings, where Rauseo did not notify any of the mooring holders (who were on the waiting list for 17-20 years for their moorings) of the meetings where he was trying to eliminate 17 moorings. He told state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante that he had talked to the fishermen when he had not talked to them at all. That’s the fishermen’s livelihood.
In August 2018, concrete had leaked into the harbor. John Knowlton, a retired Pigeon Cove lobsterman, had environmental concerns about the construction work changing the harbor and seawall’s dynamics. He worried that a higher seawall would steer water onto other properties in times of storm surges. “Nobody’s saying Rauseo cannot repair what’s there, but it seems clear that he’s building – and once that cement is poured, it’s going to be too late. If that wall is done, who is going to be liable for damages to other properties on the harbor or in the town? He’s defying everyone.” Never mind the “bathtub effect” that will damage the harbor, given the occasions when boats have been flooded and sunk by water rushing against a higher wall on the harbor’s northern end, building velocity and washing back over the working side of the harbor. This is very serious.
About the petitions signed by people in the neighborhood, I was told by one of my neighbors that a young guy was canvasing the neighborhood a couple of months ago on the pretense of developing the whole site, when actually, Rauseo plans to put all those wonderful businesses only in the small area on the right. What does he plan to do with the majority of the property? Is he going to make a parking lot, like the canvasser told my neighbor? I’m sure that anyone who signed this petition thought the development was for the whole site, not the little bit on the right. We’re still left with that huge, dangerous eyesore. Once again, we’ve been duped by somebody who does not care about anybody but himself.
Sue Waller
Rockport