To the editor:
The headlines today mentioned the current “permit pause” for building applicants.
This is a good thing that needed to happen.
The “new normal” for Cape Ann is this: old, sturdy trees, wetlands, open shoreline and views ravaged by developers.
Like a “developer pandemic,” one “sneezes” and the other developers follow suit.
Raised eyebrows by residents, however, are met with “they” won’t ever listen to you, “money talks.”
Most agree that attending and speaking out at city meetings is useless.
You will be seen as an alarmist obstructionist who is a little bit too angry. (Believe me, I’ve been there.)
Consider this: On a return trip to Nashville last year, where I lived in the 1990s, entire neighborhoods had been overtaken by gigantic developments.
Everywhere. A 15-minute “quick trip” to the grocery store turned into 45 minutes to an hour.
Just sitting still in traffic, spewing more and more tons of pollution into the air.
Is this what is happening here?
Are we headed for gridlock? (Yes.) Will we be “forced” finally to build a road through Dogtown? What will we do in an emergency?
What is the evacuation plan in case of hurricanes? When is enough actually enough?
Issuing endless building permits warrants residents’ serious review. Now that we have more time on our hands, perhaps we will collectively stand up, not shut up. Write to your city councilors and the mayor.
Silence is compliance. And to developers, silence is golden.
Annette Dion
Rockport