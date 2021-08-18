To the editor:
What’s happening on Cape Ann? Block parties, firework displays, pancake breakfasts, art and craft festivals — all seemingly with the good intent to bring our community together, and all during the onset of this incredibly contagious COVID-19 delta variant. Where to and why has the common sense of elected officials and community “leaders” disappeared?
I have experienced the deadly effect of this virus in my family and, believe me when I say it is not one to wish upon another. I think it is time, once again, for those in the know, those who have the power of decision, to acknowledge the increasing numbers of this virus in our community. All I can ask is for these people to do what is expected of them, not for the financial benefit of the few, rather, for the health and safety of the entire community.
Believe whatever you want, the facts are this virus kills without regard to age, gender, religion or political affiliation. What more proof do you need?
Mike Cangemi
Gloucester