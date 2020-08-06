To the editor:
Given that official records vary, approximately a third of Rockport residents are older than 65. An unknown number of residents have underlying health conditions. As of Aug. 3, COVID-19 has killed more than 158,375 Americans, approximately 8,638 of them Massachusetts residents. Public records report 4,814,440 million Americans have tested positive, 118,458 of them Massachusetts residents.
Rockport is a popular vacation destination. We do not live in isolation. Yet the town of Rockport has scheduled an outdoor Town Meeting for Saturday, Aug. 8. A parking lot in-car option has been offered. Even so, contact and risk cannot be eliminated when hundreds of people gather.
Walk around town or visit the Facebook page Rockport Stuff. Among us are those who reject science and believe that the U.S. Constitution gives them the right to disregard public safety measures. Some of these persons will attend Town Meeting.
It is summer. Residents will have traveled or had contact with persons who live elsewhere, perhaps Florida, Texas, California or Arizona. People from COVID-19 hotspots visit here and interact with Rockporters.
How can it be wise to hold a large-scale public event?
At Town Meeting, votes on important issues will be held. Vulnerable Rockporters are being forced to chose between risking their health or being disenfranchised.
This meeting should be postponed until it can be held remotely.
Mary Devaney
Rockport