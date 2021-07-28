To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
With all due respect for the law, the proposed school on the Veterans site is not in a “safe and comfortable location,” as Judge Thomas Drechsler has suggested (”Judge grills school project foes,” July 23). The traffic study did indicate that there are serious problems.
Please look at the fact that three streets empty into Webster Street, which then empties into Main Street. Even before the traffic study for the new school was considered, those who live on the steep Portuguese Hill have had problems passing Veterans School when it opens in the morning or the kids are let out in the afternoon. To double the traffic problem with a much larger school and twice the number of children is frankly looking like a big mistake. The traffic study indicates this but it is also self-evident to all those who live in the area. We know. The area also has had problems with serious flooding, which we also know.
To ignore these problems is to allow the building of very expensive structure in the wrong location. Please consider who will have to pay for the school: the people of Gloucester with higher taxes. This is unfair!
Eva Korpi
Gloucester