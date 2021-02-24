To the editor:
At the Feb. 18 Traffic Commission meeting, Commissioner Bob Ryan stated, “It’s my opinion after reading the report that the proposed school project is problematic to say the least.” The Gloucester Daily Times’ Feb. 19 article omitted his 4:35 opening statement.
Ryan stated four reasons for his opinion: traffic, illegal parking/neighborhood quality of life, safety and Eastern Avenue impact.
Here is a summary of his opening statement:
Traffic: Currently 2,600 vehicles go up and down Webster Street per day for 273 students and faculty and three school buses. It is gridlocked during school drop off and pick up. The proposed enrollment is 520 students and staff and six school buses. Today approximately 60% to 70% of parents are taking their students to school. Just taking the low numbers of 60% shows that the proposed queue cannot hold the number of cars.
Illegal parking/quality of life: The surrounding area is one of the most densely populated areas of the city, as he quotes, “I grew up there!” The doubling of traffic will only make a bad situation worse. To connect the streets to the site of Friend Street and Mt. Vernon, of which neither have two cars pass each other at the same time, hence putting additional traffic on either side, would be out of the question. In addition, over the years there were many calls from Webster Street residents not being able of getting out of their driveway as a result of their driveways being blocked and cars doubled parked.
Safety: Currently, students that live within two miles of a school do not qualify for busing. It is hard to imagine children walking from Harrison Avenue, Marina Drive or Bass Avenue to get to school. Again, to put 2-mile distance into perspective means that children that live on the Gloucester/Rockport line would travel only 1.3 miles to get to school and cross the Route 128 lights. Can you imagine an 18-wheeler coming down the Route 128 extension not familiar with the intersection and having a yellow light and a student stepping off the curb?
Eastern Avenue/Route 127 impact: Today the average number of vehicles passing the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Webster Street in a week is 62,000 vehicles or an average of just under 9,000 cars a day! Keep in mind these numbers do not even reflect what is to come in terms of additional traffic coming from the new YMCA and secondly the traffic being generated with 200 new apartments being built at Gloucester Crossing.
Secondly, the highest number of accidents in the city are at the intersection of Route 128/Eastern Avenue and East Main Street, both in close proximity to the proposed site.
Finally, with all respect to the 3three companies that conducted the traffic analysis report , Dore & Whittier, Nitsch Engineering and Precision Data, I do not see any proposed suggestions or recommendations to mitigate the anticipated unsafe and perilous traffic nightmare.
Commissioner Ryan reiterated, as he did at the last meeting, “I support building a new school or rehab what we have, but in all good conscience I can not support this project at 11 Webster St. or personally give you my recommendation or suggestions to mitigate the traffic as proposed in the traffic analysis report given to me.”
The other commission members, Anthony Bertolino, Michael Mulcahy and Michael Mitchell, agreed with Commissioner Ryan’s statement.
In our opinion, his 4:35-minute opening statement is critical information that needs to be communicated to all the citizens of Gloucester for the safety and well-being of all.
Denise Pascucci
Patti Amaral
Gloucester