To the editor:
After listening to the School Committee Jan. 20 and the Traffic Commission Jan. 21, through Zoom, I am truly convinced and concerned about the East Gloucester/Veterans school project. Dealing with Zoom meetings is not easy, especially when you want to just jump through the computer screen when you hear Dore and Whittier and what they are intending for a tight neighborhood.
After two years, the City Council and School Committee have not asked for input from the Traffic Commission! They have not talked to the Conservation Commission either and yet the school was approved!
When will the School Committee take some responsibility, especially when you know how dangerous this area is for children? Parents will still park on the street to drop off and pick up their children. No one wants to sit in a line to pick up their child. West Parish is a nightmare.
Dore and Whittier’s Michelle Rogers said at the School Committee meeting that they sent their traffic study to our Traffic Commission several months ago. It wasn’t sent to the Traffic Commission until this past Dec. 4 and Dore and Whittier said they would take it up on the third Thursday of the month, which turned out to be Christmas Eve. Now they want input from the Traffic Commission! Why after the approval and after the vote?
The Traffic Commission with Councilor Barry Pett present was eye opening. Apparently, Councilor Pett mentioned the dangerousness of the trailer trucks at a City Council meeting in February (of what year?).
Small children will be crossing the Route 128 extension, Route 127, and the narrow streets of Friend and Sadler, just to mention some of the areas in the neighborhood. The children on the other side of the highway are not offered a bus because you have to live two miles from a school and according to the Traffic Commission, it is only 1.3 miles to the Rockport line. Apparently, in the past the parents were able to get a bus in that area for safety reasons. With trailer trucks coming down Route 127 at 30 to 40 miles an hour with a yellow light, how safe will it be for our children crossing that intersection? How fast can those trucks come to a stop without the possibility of hitting a child or their parent? The city does not have jurisdiction for that stretch of Eastern Avenue, as it is a part of Route 127, according to the Traffic Commission.
Besides the automobile traffic, I want our city officials to take note of the trailer trucks that turn onto Eastern Avenue from the highway, Route 128 and those that go up and down Webster Street. Also, with the addition of the 200 apartments, the YMCA and retail stores at Gloucester Crossing, there will be more traffic.
Recommendations from Dore and Whittier traffic Study by Nitsch Engineering were:
Adding a third lane on Webster Street with a left turn only toward the highway. What?
Enhancing the pedestrian experience along Webster Street and Eastern Avenue by considering improvements to the sidewalks and accessible ramps where needed to accommodate children walking to school. Make the sidewalks wider and the streets narrower?
Providing advanced warning along Webster Street to warn drivers of school-related entering and exiting traffic. Wouldn’t that be done anyway?
Designating the area as a school zone under state and local Statute, and installing the appropriate school zone signs, which can also act as traffic-calming devices. That would be done anyway.
Reaching out to parents via social media to increase safety awareness. Of course!
Their recommendations sound like a boilerplate response to any traffic study. Where does it talk about the trailer trucks sharing that roadway on all four sides and including Webster Street? Did their traffic study mention the accidents, crashes, injuries, collisions in this area in the last few years? There were many!
Again, Councilor Barry Pett was at this meeting and gave input about the trailer trucks. Councilor John McCarthy viewed the site himself and reported that the area was too congested and both Pett and McCarthy still voted for the school to be built there. The lives of our children should have been considered long before now. The Massachusetts School Building Authority only had Dore and Whittier’s traffic study and not a traffic study from our Traffic Commission. How did they approve this project?
Does this city wait until this area becomes saturated with more traffic and for a major accident to happen? You can’t stop a child from running to school, especially the older children! The children’s lives are in the mayor, School Committee and City Council’s hands! May God protect our children if this school is built!
Louise Palazzola
Gloucester