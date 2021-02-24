To the editor:
As I listened to the Traffic Commission’s Zoom meeting last week, I had questions, but unfortunately my microphone wasn’t working. So I could not ask. Well, I will use this venue to ask.
I think all the I’s were dotted and T’s crossed as far as the presentation. What wasn’t answered is the reality piece of the picture. Putting more than 140 more vehicles into an already tightly congested area will be a nightmare. The neighborhood can’t handle it, and the residents have to get to work. My biggest question is, when the drop off loop has all the cars lined up (a potential for 78 vehicles) where do the rest of the vehicles go? I envision 60 or so more vehicles lined up on Webster Street, and stretched back onto Eastern Avenue, through the lights. I have seen as many as 60 cars lined up at West Parish (back to the fire station) so I can’t imagine the Eastern Avenue light intersection being able to manage that many cars. This needs to be revisited. It won’t work traffic-wise alone, and there are more issues than traffic at this site.
Susan Muise
Gloucester