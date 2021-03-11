To the editor:
West Gloucester residents whose good fortune offers them a safe rural life, and who object to routine, infrequent law enforcement training near them – are they entitled to degrade the potential security of Gloucester residents who live elsewhere?
NIMBY objections to proposals arose frequently during my five years on our Planning Board; they obstructed many reasonable efforts for improvements to our city.
Puzzling that long-established, brief, twice-yearly training procedures for our Gloucester Police Department have never before been a problem; why now?
Have these anti-GPD residents never experienced noise from traffic, from nearby commuter rail, or from our Coast Guard helicopters?
Do they, or their children, leap to turn off a surround-sound TV or device if some fictional entertainment sends out a loud noise?
Assigned military police duties following the massacres of Sept. 11, I can assure readers that ongoing security training is vital to professional protection of communities, military or civilian.
We are fortunate in Gloucester to have a competent, responsive and professional police department. Not every city or town can say this.
Lead in the soil? Conservation has long vetted the biodegradable aspects of deposits in innumerable locations throughout the commonwealth, for decades.
Nor do reports, to date, exist of children running into remote wooded areas to chew dirt.
Whatever the presumed reasons to interfere at this time with long-established GPD training, it is at best irresponsible, even antisocial, toward other citizens.
These objections should be given no support whatever.
Michael David Rubin
Gloucester