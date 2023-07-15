To the editor:
I am increasingly disappointed by the city's failure to have separate trash and recycling bins at the Good Harbor Beach concession stand.
In past years there were separate bins but no one seemed to care — trash and recyclables were thrown out in both bins. Last weekend there was only one bin for everything.
Couldn't Gloucester, which prides itself on beautiful beaches and has mandatory recycling, have one recycling bin by the concession with a small round hole clearly marked "only for plastic and glass bottles"? I've spoken to city staff in the past to no avail.
Seth Parker
Newton