To the editor:
On this beautiful June day, I had the pleasure of visiting Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House located at 75 Eastern Point Boulevard inGloucester. This magnificent summer home is perched on a rock ledge overlooking the scenic Gloucester Harbor. It was the summer home of Henry Davis Sleeper, one of America’s first professional interior designers. Inside, the house is a labyrinth, with dramatic water views and dazzling displays of antiques, colored glass, folk art, china, and curiosities filling every nook and alcove with unusual piece.
I was so impressed, I joined the Historic New England.org sites, which gives me free admission to dozens of historic sites throughout New England. This membership helps save and share our region’s heritage, Membership is not necessary to enjoy this unique experience found in New England. I would suggest a visit to Beauport, then pick up the “Guide to Historic Properties” and see what else the organization has to offer. Admission fees are reasonable, and the tour led by a very well trained and enthusiastic docent was remarkable.
Upon leaving the property, pick up a “passport”that lists 37 properties in the six New England states. Join, and visit all of them with the one membership fee. Go online and visit the site for more information. We have a treasure within our midst.
Therese Desmarais
Rockport