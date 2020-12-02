To the editor:
We will soon have a new president. He may not be the perfect president, but he will be perfect for this moment. The departing president has tarnished the Republican Party, the office, the meaning of democracy and our standing in the world. Along the way he has destroyed careers, reputations and lives.
But the cloud is lifting. The divisiveness he has created from Congress to countries and to our next-door neighbor will fade into a sad memory. The new norm of lying, bullying and insulting that he temporarily created will eventually dissolve into decency and respect. This new president will head us back in the right direction.
The outgoing president did win 47% of the public vote, so we know that there is tremendous unrest in our country. Everyone needs to be heard. It reminds us that we need two political parties to keep a balance of power and ideas. That’s the way we keep our democracy strong. We also need to understand that this president did not represent the Republican Party. He only represented himself. The party needs a leader who will lead intelligently for right reasons, and will negotiate the party’s beliefs without dividing the country with a winner-take-all mentality.
The president’s inability to gracefully leave the office is logical extension of what we have been watching for the last four years. Is it the “disgrace” of losing that keeps him in denial? Is he afraid of spending the rest of his life in the court room? Or is it knowing that the longer he stays on the scene, the more money will be thrown at him by his loyalists? Probably all of the above.
You can be sure his agenda in the next two months will have nothing to do with the good of our country. He has gone into hiding while people are dying and our economy is floundering. Decisions need to be made but he has left the stage, other than to wreak havoc on the way out the door and leave a mess in an attempt to hobble the incoming president from moving the country forward. It’s all about him and no one else.
Should we have expected anything different?
Dennis McGurk
Gloucester