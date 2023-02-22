To the editor,
In the Feb. 21 online edition of the Gloucester Daily Times, there was an Associated Press story (“Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US”) about Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he will no longer abide by the New START agreement Russia and the US renewed shortly after Joe Biden became president.
Putin’s announcement comes on the heels of the Jerusalem Post reporting a few days earlier that, for the first time since the end of the Cold War, Russian warships and submarines patroling in the Arctic Ocean are again equipped with nuclear weapons.
The revelation about nuclear weapons being back on Russian warships and submarines patroling the Arctic, prompted the International Union of Nuclear Scientists to move the Doomsday Clock ten seconds closer to midnight, from one hundred seconds to ninety.
Now, the AP story in the Gloucester Times about Putin’s walking away from the New START agreement portrayed the action as some kind of reckless, unilateral step by Putin that is unnecessarily bringing the world ever closer to midnight.
Putin’s action was reckless and unilateral, and it might well bring about nuclear midnight and usher in a world in which the living will envy the dead.
But the AP story neglected to mention that, between 2017 and 2020, another world leader unilaterally walked away from so many nuclear weapons treaties and non-proliferation agreements that the International Union of Nuclear Scientists, for the first time since the Doomsday Clock was created in 1947, felt compelled to move the clock from two minutes to midnight, which was the closest the clock had ever been to nuclear Armaggedon, to one hundred seconds to midnight.
That world leader was one Donald J. Trump.
Over the course of his tenure in the White House, Donald Trump unilaterally walked away from every nuclear weapons treaty and non-proliferation agreement the US had been party to since the Eisenhower era, save for one — the New START agreement that Putin just abrogated.
However, Trump made clear during the 2020 campaign that, if re-elected, he intended to walk away from the New START agreement when it came up for renewal in 2021.
Think about that for a minute. In six short years, Donald Trump and his BFF, Vladimir Putin, dismantled and destroyed a system of agreements that, as flawed as some of them might have been, prevented nuclear midnight from becoming reality for 70 years.
We had all better hope and pray a peaceful resolution is found to the war in Ukraine — sooner rather than later.
Otherwise, we might soon find ourselves in a world, thanks to Donnie and Vlad, in which the living really do envy the dead.
Michael Cook
Gloucester and Puerto Viejo de Limon, Costa Rica