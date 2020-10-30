To the editor;
We will soon know if Donald Trump will be free to continue to wield his wrecking ball, not only against our nation but the world, for another four years.
Let’s review some of the ways Donald has wielded that wrecking ball over these last four years.
Shortly after taking office, Donald took his wrecking ball to the pandemic response system the Obama administration had put in place over eight years
Why? Apparently Trump did so for no other reason than the fact Barack Obama had established the system so, in a snit of personal and juvenile pettiness, Donald Trump felt compelled to destroy it.
As a result of Donald’s pettiness, arrogance, incompetence, and malignant narcissism, 500,000 Americans will likely be dead by February of next year.
More recently, Donald withdrew the U.S. from Covax, an international consortium that had been working collaboratively on the development, evaluation, and equitable distribution of treatments for COVID-19 and, when one comes on line, a vaccine.
Donald took his wrecking ball to U.S. participation in Covax in much the same way he took it to the Obama administration’s pandemic response system.
Just days after withdrawing from Covax, Donald demanded the UN Security Council reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.
The majority of Security Council members, including all of our closest allies, voted against the U.S. demand.
So, Donald handed his wrecking ball to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who arrogantly told Security Council members that UN sanctions will be reimposed on Iran because Donald wants them reimposed — or else.
To say such an authoritarian, threatening and arrogant approach has angered our adversaries and alienated our allies is an understatement of epic proportions.
Donald has also taken his wrecking ball to numerous successful nuclear weapons treaties and non proliferation agreements. Again, for no other apparent reason than he himself had not negotiated them so, therefore, they could not be any good.
In fact, those treaties and agreements have been key factors in preventing nuclear war for decades.
Among the treaties he unilaterally walked away from was the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty that Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev negotiated and signed in the 1980s.
The INF Treaty had long been credited with preventing nuclear war in Europe. But Donald didn’t negotiate it so, you know, it really couldn’t have been any good, so it had to go.
If Donald is going to be able to wield his wrecking ball for the next four years, he has made clear he intends to use it to destroy the New START Nuclear Weapons Treaty when it comes up for renewal in February.
Such an action will effectively end the system of treaties and agreements that prevented the world from going over the nuclear edge since the US unleashed the atomic horror on Hiroshima and Nagasaki three quarters of a century ago.
If Donald has been returned to office for another four years, one can be sure he will also take his wrecking ball to Social Security, Medicare, environmental protections, efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, civil rights, and so much of the other progress that we as a nation have made over the last century — progress so many of us naively thought was irreversible.
So, as I get ready to head south for the winter, and if Donald and his wrecking ball have been returned to the White House for another four years, the only words I can think of to summarize how I feel are, “God help us all.”
Michael Cook
Gloucester