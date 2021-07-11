To the editor:
Anthony Marolda’s letter in the July 7 Gloucester Daily Times (“An offensive message”), in which he chastises Michael Cook for having had the guts in his own letter in which he wrote somewhat disparagingly about the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump in our 2020 election, made me realize, strongly, that my oar is in Michael Cook’s water.
I certainly respect the right of every American to cast their vote as they wish and proudly wore U.S. Air Force blue for seven years to protect that right.
But this country owed the world more than a president, running for re-election, who was convicted of running a fraudulent Trump University and ordered to pay $25 million to its former students, who hid his tax records from public scrutiny, which, as we now know, has led to his firm’s indictment for tax fraud and other things, who had been repeatedly accused of harassing and even raping women, creating a reputation for misogyny that followed him every step of his way, repeatedly accused of non-payment of bills issued to his companies for work performed .. the list of his transgressions is almost endless.
Trump’s election to the American presidency in 2016 stunned the world and contributed heavily to not just the United States’ but also western decline in world leadership during the last four years.
Mr. Marolda and the other 74 million 2020 Trump voters should look carefully at what they have done ... and think more carefully at what they will do in future U.S. elections.
Warren Salinger
Rockport