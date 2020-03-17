To the editor:
As the coronavirus began its appearance and inevitable spread in the United States, my wife and I had begun watching the six-part HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” The parallels were frightening.
After the nuclear event at Chernobyl, there were a series of cover ups by the KGB and the authoritarian power structure to maintain the Soviet image of power and control and to keep the seriousness of the situation from the Russian people and the world. The resulting delays in evacuation, and actions based on lies and misinformation, meant additional lives were lost and a large segment of the regional populations’ health impaired. Also, if the probable cause of an earlier incident at a similar reactor had not been redacted from that incident report, the Chernobyl disaster might never have occurred. The official Soviet death toll is listed as 315. Credible estimates, according to the series, range from 4,000 to 64,000.
Our president not only dismissed the seriousness of the virus, exacerbating the situation, delaying the appropriate response, and ignoring the advice of health professionals ( in direct contradiction of the March 10 Gloucester Daily Times opinion piece by Sandra Grove Quinn, “Trust public health officials, take precautions”). Subsequently he refused to accept any responsibility for the situation or acknowledge that the dedicated pandemic team on the White House National Security Council had been axed under his watch.
A president is elected to act responsibly, provide leadership, and work for best interests of the people. As a democracy we should be able to do better!
Ed Hand
Rockport
